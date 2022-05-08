SelfKey Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $32.34 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

