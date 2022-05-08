Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $117,196 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

