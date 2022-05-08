Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

