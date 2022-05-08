Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.
SRE stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
