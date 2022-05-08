Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
SRTS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52.
In other Sensus Healthcare news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
SRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
