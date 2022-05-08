Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.51

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.51 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.87). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.86), with a volume of 504,386 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £213.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

Get Severfield alerts:

In related news, insider Derek Randall sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85), for a total value of £88,400 ($110,430.98).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.