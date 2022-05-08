Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $86.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

SHAK opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $111.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 438.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

