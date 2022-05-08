Shield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,642.44 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $173,642.44 and $360.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 24,863.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00377597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187990 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00551531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039296 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,440.45 or 1.88471834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.