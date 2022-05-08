ShipChain Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (SHIP) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $575,838.43 and $11.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

