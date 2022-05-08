SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $542.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 52.74%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $512,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

