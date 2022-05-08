Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 82,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,059 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.67.

Specifically, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,558,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

