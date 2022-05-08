Simon Property Group (SPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPG stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

