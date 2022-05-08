Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

