Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMIC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.