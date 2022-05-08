Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMIC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.