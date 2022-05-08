Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.97). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 1,991,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,343. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

