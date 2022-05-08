Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,660 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $173,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after purchasing an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,363,000 after purchasing an additional 798,769 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,724,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $181.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

