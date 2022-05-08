Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $53,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,833,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,424. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

