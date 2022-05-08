Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,266 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $70,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.68. 2,254,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,477. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

