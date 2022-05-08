Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $54.49 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $12.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.74. 1,965,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.12 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

