Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Target worth $146,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. 3,683,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,905. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

