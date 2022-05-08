Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,694 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $90,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,703,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $239,749,000 after purchasing an additional 80,835 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,462,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after purchasing an additional 344,545 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $112.27. 4,966,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,997. The company has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

