Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 17,051 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $246,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.31. 4,325,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.41 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.