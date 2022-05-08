Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 18,708 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.24. 2,122,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

