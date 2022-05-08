Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 42,894 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42,894 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 35.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 384.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.78. 2,964,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,241. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.