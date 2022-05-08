Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.14. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 45,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$23.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

