Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.14. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 45,000 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$23.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.
About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)
