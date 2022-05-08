Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($20.86) to GBX 1,680 ($20.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.01) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,685.40 ($21.05).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,303.50 ($16.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,246.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,259.96. The stock has a market cap of £11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.