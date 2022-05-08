Soda Coin Hits Market Cap of $14.98 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and $107,711.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.24 or 1.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029414 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

