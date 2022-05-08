SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.77 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $11.30 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

