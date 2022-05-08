Sonar Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Sonar has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $28,672.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,964,571.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.