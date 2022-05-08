Sonen Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.46. 114,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,911. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

