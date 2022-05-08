Sonen Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Intel makes up 1.7% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,910,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,545,052. The company has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

