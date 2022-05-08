Sonen Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

MASI traded up $4.43 on Friday, reaching $129.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,437. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average is $215.65.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

