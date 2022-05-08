Sonen Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,969 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up about 2.9% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Shares of JLL traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.89. The stock had a trading volume of 626,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,828. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average is $245.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

