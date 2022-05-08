Sonen Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,112 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,714,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,525,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,299,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,122,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day moving average is $259.91. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.