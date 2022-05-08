Sonen Capital LLC Invests $740,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Okta by 67.0% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,070,000 after buying an additional 373,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $8.72 on Friday, hitting $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

