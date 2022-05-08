Sonen Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.33. 21,737,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

