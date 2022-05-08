Sonen Capital LLC Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. CBRE Group comprises about 1.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,868. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

