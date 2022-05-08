Sonen Capital LLC Takes $677,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 29.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,213. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

