Sonen Capital LLC Takes Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Sonen Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 63,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

