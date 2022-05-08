Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.84

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and traded as high as $25.89. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 75,356 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKHHY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.