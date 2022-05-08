Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

Sotera Health stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

