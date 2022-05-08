Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

SFBC opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.