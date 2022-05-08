Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,766 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.86 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

