Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $492,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 909,800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

