Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $313,000 in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUSI opened at $22.38 on Friday. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

