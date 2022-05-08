Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDCO opened at $32.15 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

