Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,624 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $19.30 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

