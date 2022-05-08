Space Cow Boy (SCB) Hits One Day Volume of $977.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,721.11 or 0.99978243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

