Spaceswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,649,558.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00191783 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.00557636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039097 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,612.80 or 1.91974456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

