SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.09. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 20,551 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

