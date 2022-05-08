Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.91.

NYSE:SQ opened at $96.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.93. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

